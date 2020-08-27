Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Danske cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

