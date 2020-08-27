Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of ICHR opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $624.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 2.56. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $533,852.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ichor by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

