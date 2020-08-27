Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 323.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunic from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of IMUX opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

