Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Robert W. Baird

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of IMVT opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

