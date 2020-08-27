Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 45.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

