Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

