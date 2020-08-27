Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

INOV opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Inovalon by 26.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after buying an additional 393,013 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Inovalon by 99.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 309,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 539.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

