Insider Buying: Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 42 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.45).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Paula Bell purchased 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £127.40 ($166.47).

On Wednesday, June 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £124.02 ($162.05).

On Tuesday, May 26th, Paula Bell acquired 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £129.03 ($168.60).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.96. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 306 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

