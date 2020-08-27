Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$23.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$17.92 on Tuesday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -17.74.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

