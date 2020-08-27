Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $337.37 and last traded at $336.42, with a volume of 1714032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.12.

The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.53 and a 200-day moving average of $280.51.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

