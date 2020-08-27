Investors Purchase High Volume of NetEase Call Options (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,510 call options on the company. This is an increase of 985% compared to the average daily volume of 508 call options.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $514.01 on Thursday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $249.66 and a 12-month high of $517.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.71.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 83.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $4,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 34.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

