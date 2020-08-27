James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

