JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded JD Sports Fashion to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 879.58 ($11.49).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD stock opened at GBX 717.80 ($9.38) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 650.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 622.45.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.