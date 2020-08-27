Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Upland Software Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Upland Software in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

UPLD stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $874.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David May bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.