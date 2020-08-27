Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SSREF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.20.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

