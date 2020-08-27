JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Head-To-Head Comparison

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Cadence Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 18.16% 10.75% 0.85% Cadence Bancorp -38.95% 2.26% 0.29%

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorp pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Cadence Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 2.12 $36.43 billion $10.48 9.46 Cadence Bancorp $991.00 million 1.21 $201.96 million $1.72 5.54

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorp. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Cadence Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 8 15 0 2.58 Cadence Bancorp 0 5 4 1 2.60

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $110.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 43.76%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Cadence Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

