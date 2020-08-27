KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KZMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

