L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

NYSE LB opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

