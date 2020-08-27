Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

TREE opened at $299.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -352.05 and a beta of 2.24. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $392.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,245. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,165,000 after purchasing an additional 203,889 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

