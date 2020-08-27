Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $476,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,959 shares of company stock worth $4,278,033 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 882.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 245,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

