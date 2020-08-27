Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,216 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

