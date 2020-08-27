Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGLN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

MGLN stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magellan Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 134,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 136.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

