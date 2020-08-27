Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $1,521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

