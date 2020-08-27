Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) vs. Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE) Critical Analysis

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $830.29 million 0.75 $24.43 million $0.32 48.06 Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.98 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.92

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -1.58% 0.20% 0.06% Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manchester United and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.63%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Manchester United.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.