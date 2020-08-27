Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Get Marine Products alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPX. B. Riley upped their price target on Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marine Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

MPX stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Marine Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Marine Products during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.