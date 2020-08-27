Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTLS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.00 and a beta of 0.37. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,838,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 171,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materialise by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

