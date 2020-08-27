Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of MLXSF opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. Melexis has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $82.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

