Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MTA stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $289.71 million and a PE ratio of -64.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

