Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.70 by Independent Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.70 ($10.24) target price by Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.84 ($11.57).

B4B3 stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 million and a P/E ratio of -98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Metro has a 1 year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of €13.70 ($16.12).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

