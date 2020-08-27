MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s (MGDDY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

