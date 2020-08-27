Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) PT Raised to $21.00

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.26% from the company’s current price.

MWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

In related news, CRO Bari A. Harlam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,287.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,450 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Mohawk Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.