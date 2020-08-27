Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) vs. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Critical Comparison

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 First Solar 2 4 9 0 2.47

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $265.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $62.62, suggesting a potential downside of 19.92%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than First Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 19.28 $108.84 million $2.53 106.54 First Solar $3.06 billion 2.70 -$114.93 million $1.48 52.83

Monolithic Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 18.60% 15.41% 12.37% First Solar 3.17% 7.18% 5.19%

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats First Solar on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

