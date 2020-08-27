Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDRFY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFY opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.