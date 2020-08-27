Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GGNDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

