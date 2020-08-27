Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NAVI opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.91. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts predict that Navient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth about $56,240,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navient by 943.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,302 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth about $6,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navient by 120.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 860,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth about $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

