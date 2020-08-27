Needham & Company LLC Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $124.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $113.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDT. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.