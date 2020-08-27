Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 51.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

