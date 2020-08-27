Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28. Nikola has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

