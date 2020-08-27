NIO (NYSE:NIO) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NIO. initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

NYSE:NIO opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NIO by 79.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,976,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 106,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

