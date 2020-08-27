NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Raised to “Buy” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get NK Lukoil PAO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. NK Lukoil PAO has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 74.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the second quarter worth $1,621,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 147,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for NK Lukoil PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NK Lukoil PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.