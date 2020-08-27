Northcoast Research Weighs in on TJX Companies Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Shares of TJX opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

