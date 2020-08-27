Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NAK. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

