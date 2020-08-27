NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$12.75 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.27 and a 1 year high of C$13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.62.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

