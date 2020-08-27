Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 65.5% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Omeros by 2,404.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 680,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 152.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 162,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Omeros by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 299,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

