Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

