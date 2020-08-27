Oppenheimer Increases Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $85.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,509,000 after purchasing an additional 423,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.