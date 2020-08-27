Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 39,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

