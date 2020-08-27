Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of POR stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

