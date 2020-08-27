Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $428.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

