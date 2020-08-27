Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for ASGN in a report issued on Sunday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

ASGN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ASGN news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,906 shares of company stock valued at $10,433,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

